P.E.I. food banks busy feeding families following Dorian

More than 170 families across the province have used P.E.I. food banks because of post-tropical storm Dorian, says Mike MacDonald, executive director of the Upper Room Food Bank.

MacDonald said those families told staff they were using food bank services due to the fallout from the storm.

"Many of them were without power for a number of days and needed a little bit of assistance."

There were many still going to food banks last week, but MacDonald said it has "slowed down" this week.

"Everyone that came in was extremely thankful and you know for many of the people they have never been in that position before. We just wanted to make them feel as welcome and as comfortable as possible," he said.

'If people continue to need the assistance we'll certainly be here for them and whether it's because of storm relief or any other reason,' MacDonald says. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

MacDonald said he doesn't have the exact numbers on how many people were using the food bank for the first time, but said he noticed there was a mix of previous and new clients.

"We certainly saw people that never came into the food bank before," he said.

$50K from province

The provincial government pledged $50,000 to Island food banks to aid in relief after Dorian.

The money was to cover an anticipated increase in demand because some people had to throw out food following lengthy power outages.

"It certainly took a hit on each of the food banks and people looking for a little bit of extra help."

MacDonald said the money is being used to restock "inventory levels."

"If people continue to need the assistance, we'll certainly be here for them and whether it's because of storm relief or any other reason," he said.

