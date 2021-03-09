Food bank demand up last month, executive director says

The Upper Room Food Bank in Charlottetown continues to see an increase in demand. The number of clients was up nine per cent in February compared to the same month in 2020.

Executive director Mike MacDonald said demand is also up at the food banks in Summerside and Montague.

He said he expects it to climb further in the next few months.

"The cost of housing is a big one that we hear and lack of work is a big one that we hear," he said.

"And also, you know, there's a number of international students that are starting to use the service as well. And, you know, just not enough money to kind of get through."

More from CBC P.E.I.