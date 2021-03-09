Skip to Main Content
PEI

Food bank demand up last month, executive director says

The Upper Room Food Bank continues to see an increase in demand. The number of clients was up nine per cent in February compared to the same month in 2020.

Cost of housing, lack of employment cited as some reasons

CBC News ·
'The cost of housing is a big one that we hear and lack of work is a big one that we hear,' says Mike MacDonald, executive director of the Upper Room Food Bank, of reasons clients use the service. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

The Upper Room Food Bank in Charlottetown continues to see an increase in demand. The number of clients was up nine per cent in February compared to the same month in 2020.

Executive director Mike MacDonald said demand is also up at the food banks in Summerside and Montague.

He said he expects it to climb further in the next few months.

"The cost of housing is a big one that we hear and lack of work is a big one that we hear," he said.

"And also, you know, there's a number of international students that are starting to use the service as well. And, you know, just not enough money to kind of get through."

More from CBC P.E.I.

With files from Angela Walker

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now