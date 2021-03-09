Food bank demand up last month, executive director says
The Upper Room Food Bank continues to see an increase in demand. The number of clients was up nine per cent in February compared to the same month in 2020.
Cost of housing, lack of employment cited as some reasons
The Upper Room Food Bank in Charlottetown continues to see an increase in demand. The number of clients was up nine per cent in February compared to the same month in 2020.
Executive director Mike MacDonald said demand is also up at the food banks in Summerside and Montague.
He said he expects it to climb further in the next few months.
"The cost of housing is a big one that we hear and lack of work is a big one that we hear," he said.
"And also, you know, there's a number of international students that are starting to use the service as well. And, you know, just not enough money to kind of get through."
More from CBC P.E.I.
With files from Angela Walker
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.