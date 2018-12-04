Montague food bank seeing more seniors and families struggling with housing

The food bank in Montague, P.E.I., is seeing many seniors and families coming through who say they are struggling to keep a roof over their heads, as it prepares for the holiday season.

The Southern Kings and Queens food bank typically sees nearly 190 families per month.

But during the holiday season the food bank expects to serve about 325 families per month.

Vivian Dourte, treasurer at the food bank, says it typically serves nearly 190 families per month. But during the holiday season the food bank expects to serve about 325 families per month. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

That's about 600 individual people per month who rely on the food bank, said Vivian Dourte, a volunteer co-ordinator at the food bank.

"A lot of people are actually getting evicted from their places so that their landlords can do upgrades and then charge higher rent. And that is very sad," Dourte said.

In November the Canadian Mortgage Housing Corporation reported a vacancy rate on the Island of just 0.3 per cent, down from 1.2 per cent in 2017.

The province offers subsidized housing for seniors and families — there's a waiting list of about 1,300 households for 1,500 units across P.E.I., according to the province.

You know, we can provide them with food but we can't help them as far as housing. - Vivian Dourte

"You know, we can provide them with food but we can't help them as far as housing," said Dourte.

The number of clients using the food bank has been steady over the last few months, she said.

The food bank typically sees the most clients within the first few days of each month, Dourte said.

"That's when people have to pay their rent so they have less funds for food."

That's why initiatives like CBC P.E.I.'s Feed a Family campaign are so crucial, she said.

"It's so important. This is how we fill our shelves, which gets us through to about February."

After February, Dourte said, donations at the food bank begin to dwindle.

This year the food bank is aiming for about 300 turkey donations. But the food bank asks that Islanders consider food allergies when making a donation. Ham or small chickens are also welcomed alternative donations.

More P.E.I. news