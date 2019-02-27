Island food banks embracing drive-thru methods during COVID

While COVID-19 may have temporarily changed the way many organizations and businesses operate, for the Montague Food Bank some changes are here to stay.

The food bank started offering drive-thru services during the pandemic to maintain physical distancing and minimal contact, but have found it to be an efficient system.

"There's always the stigma of, you know, using the food bank, but everybody has … a time when they're down on their luck," said Montague Food Bank treasurer Vivian Dourte.

"There shouldn't be any shame coming to the food bank. That's why we're here."

Changed for the better

Dourte said prior to six months ago, clients would have to line up outside because they can only have so many people in the building at a time. They usually lined up around 8 or 8:30 a.m. and the food bank opened at 9.

"There would be, you know, big lineups and everybody would kind of know who was going there," she said.

"The way we do it now, nobody knows who is using the food bank, because it's just kind of like driving around the building and then they leave."

Not everybody knows everybody's business. They think they know it, but they really don't. — Vivian Dourte, Montague Food Bank

The food bank strives to maintain the privacy of its clients, only requiring basic information to confirm the amount of food needed for the household, which is verified using health cards.

It also offers additional items when available, like menstrual-care products and pet food.

"We don't ask them if they're working, because even if they are working some people are only getting maybe 15 hours," she said. "You can't feed your family on 15 hours.

"Not everybody knows everybody's business. They think they know it, but they really don't."

Overall, Dourte said their numbers are likely down compared to this time last year, but are picking up again now that schools are back in.

"We had 50 families last week and we had 40 this week," she said.

"I'm assuming that once, you know, the CERB [has] stopped delivering extra money, that more people will come."

Drop off and drive through

The Upper Room Hospitality Ministry and the Charlottetown Y's Men's Club partner every year for the Y's Men's food drive.

Food bank manager Mike MacDonald said though it's their biggest fundraiser of the year, it's going to look a bit different this year under COVID-19 restrictions.

While the club usually goes door-to-door collecting items, this year will be a drop-off, drive-thru model.

"We're going to set up locations throughout the city and throughout the town of Cornwall, and ask people to come to those locations and drop donations off to us," MacDonald said.

"We can minimize contact and then keep donors in their cars and a small group of volunteers at each location."

Hopefully, you know, the community does come in and makes a donation to us — Mike MacDonald, Upper Room Hospitality Ministry

He said the food drive normally relies on different organizations and sports teams to collect door-to-door, but that won't be possible this year — and not holding the fundraiser is not an option for the Upper Room.

MacDonald said he's a bit concerned about the turnout, but is optimistic that the community will show up.

"This is different times and, you know, safety is the most important thing," he said. "Hopefully … the community does come in and makes a donation to us.

"It means an awful lot to us, and it means an awful lot to our clients."

The food drive takes place Oct. 26 from 5 to 8 p.m. Drop off locations for Charlottetown and Cornwall will be announced at a later date.

