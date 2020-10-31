Food bank hoping for more turkeys this season as need rises

A Charlottetown food bank expects to need more turkeys than ever this holiday season.

Mike MacDonald, executive director of the Upper Room Hospitality Ministry, said a busy winter is expected and preparations have begun.

"We're purchasing more food than we ever have before and we'll continue to," he said.

"We just want to ensure that people in need know that we are here. You know, we'll find a way to have the food for them."

The soup kitchen has seen a 21 per cent jump in users since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, compared to the same period last year, MacDonald said. The food bank has seen a nine per cent increase.

MacDonald said the organization is doing home deliveries and continues to limit the number of people allowed inside the facilities at one time.

Donations can be made online and at your local food bank or soup kitchen, MacDonald said.

