Food bank piloting pick-up location in Cornwall

The Upper Room Food Bank is opening a pick-up location in Cornwall, P.E.I., on a trial basis in an effort to make it easier for clients outside of Charlottetown to access food.

"Transportation can be a major issue for many people using the food bank," said general manager Mike MacDonald.

"Whether it's they don't own their own vehicle, whether it's the price of gas, and you know moving back and forth or … the bus service, we just want to make it as easy as possible for people to get the food that they need."

The food bank, which is located in Charlottetown, sees clients from throughout Queens County, said MacDonald.

MacDonald said food boxes are available for families once a month. The aim for each box is to have at least a three-day food supply including fresh and frozen produce, customized to the needs of each family.

"It really is considered to be an emergency service. It's not to supply somebody with their monthly groceries," he said.

The food boxes will be available at the Cornwall Lions Club (29 Cornwall Road) from 10 to noon on Thursdays starting Oct. 4.

Clients who are interested in picking up a food box in Cornwall are asked to call before noon on Wednesdays.

"We'll try it out for a couple of months and hopefully we can continue it," said MacDonald.

Clients will continue to be able to pick up food boxes at the food bank's Charlottetown location at 33 Belmont Street.

With files from Stephanie Kelly