Performances announced for Canadian Folk Music Awards in Charlottetown

The Canadian Folk Music Awards will be held in Charlottetown for the first time, and on Wednesday organizers announced who will be performing.

The weekend will consist of two award shows on April 3 and April 4 at the Delta Prince Edward and will feature 12 musical performances.

"These nightly shows combine the most loved events of the Canadian Folk Music Awards — the vibrant energy of the live music showcases and the awards gala," said a release from event organizers.

Performers over the two days include Vishtèn, Kaia Kater, Ayrad, Eastern Owl, Abigail Lapell, Lennie Gallant, Irish Mythen and more.

"I think it is going to have a great impact," said Rob Oakie, executive director of Music P.E.I.

"We're also going to have an additional showcase of P.E.I. artists, six P.E.I. artists. So it's a great opportunity, plus I think it is a great inspiration for other artists to come and attend the show."

Lennie Gallant is just one of the many performers at The Canadian Folk Music Awards being held in Charlottetown in April. (Dave Brosha Photography )

The bilingual award shows will be hosted by Jean Hewson and Benoit Bourque and a total of 20 awards will be handed out.

Tickets are available online through the award show's website and will soon be available at Back Alley Music in Charlottetown, the release said.

Tickets for each night cost $35 for adults, $20 for youth between the ages of four and 18 and free for children three and under. Weekend passes cost $60 for adults, $30 for youth and are free for children three and under.

The doors open both nights at 7 p.m. with the shows starting at 7:30 p.m.

For those who can't attend, but still want to see the award shows a live stream through the Canadian Folk Music Festival website will be available.

