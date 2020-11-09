Province orders more vaccine as Islanders flock to get flu shots

With uptake on flu vaccines strong, the P.E.I. government has ordered more doses to ensure everyone who wants the vaccine can get it.

The province has distributed 79,200 doses to public health clinics and pharmacies.

"It's one of the highest amounts of influenza vaccine we've ever distributed," said P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison, adding "there is still influenza vaccine available through public health nursing clinics and pharmacies and physician offices."

"The uptake is really good. It's excellent but there is still availability at this time."

The government has ordered another 2,000 doses that should arrive at the end of this month, Morrison said, "to make sure there's enough for anyone who wants it."

People are asked to phone ahead and make an appointment to receive the vaccine.

P.E.I. has not yet had any influenza cases reported this year.

