Food drive in Evangeline region adapts during pandemic

The annual fall food drive in P.E.I.'s Evangeline region is changing this year to comply with COVID-19 restrictions.

Officials say demand at food banks is still high as some people are dealing with loss of income during the pandemic.

The food drive will take place Oct. 1-20 with the Wellington Co-op being the only drop-off spot this year.

People will be asked to place non-perishable food contributions in boxes or carts that will be set up inside the entrance.

Everyone who makes a food donation will get a ballot for a random draw for a number of prizes.

The food and money raised will go to the Tyne Valley branch of the West Prince Caring Cupboard.

In previous years, the Evangeline and Ellerslie schools would have also organized food drives to help out.

That will not be possible this year, so students and families are being asked to bring their donations to the Wellington Co-op.

The Évangéline-Central Credit Union and Wellington Co-op will host a barbecue on Co-op Day, Friday Oct. 16.

People who donate will be able to get a hotdog or water between 3 and 6 p.m.

