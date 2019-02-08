Flu shot shortage continues on P.E.I. and nationwide

As flu season continues, some people on P.E.I. who would like to get the flu shot are having a hard time accessing it.

Pharmacies across the country are dealing with a shortage of the flu vaccine — and P.E.I. is no exception.

"Some do still have some in stock, and there are many others that have depleted their supply," said Erin MacKenzie, executive director of the P.E.I. Pharmacists Association.

"A new shipment was sent to pharmacies earlier this week, and some of those have already gone from the pharmacies."

According to the province, the vaccine that was provided earlier in the season, Fluzone, is no longer available. Having run out of that vaccine, the province has been able to acquire doses of another flu shot, called Fluviral.

While Fluviral protects against one less strain of influenza than Fluzone, MacKenzie says it still provides good coverage.

"Other provinces haven't had the opportunity to get the trivalent [Fluviral], and we've tried our best, in collaboration with government, to stay on top of the demand to make sure that people aren't delayed in getting their flu shot this year," MacKenzie said.

'The best defence we have'

At the Pharmasave in Cornwall, owner Wally Kowalchuk says he's seen more demand than ever for the flu shot this season, saying demand at his pharmacy is up at least 20 per cent over last year. He says it's also the first year that he's still seen people coming in to get the vaccine as late as February.

He thinks it's because of more public awareness.

"I think all the health professions, we've been really good at promoting it," Kowalchuk said.

"And I think the public are just aware that that's the best defence that we have."

'I think all the health professions, we've been really good at promoting it,' says owner of Pharmasave in Cornwall Wally Kowalchuk. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Kowalchuk's pharmacy is one of the lucky ones that does have some of the vaccine available, but supply is running low. As of Friday afternoon, he was down to about eight doses.

The province says public health nursing, as well as many family physicians, have the vaccine available.

When it comes to getting a flu shot at a pharmacy, MacKenzie, with the pharmacists association, recommends calling ahead first to check on supply. She hopes to see another shipment of the vaccine arrive next week.

More P.E.I. news