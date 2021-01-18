Flu shot campaign to begin next week
Receiving the COVID-19 vaccine won't affect people's ability to get the shot
The annual rollout of the flu shot vaccine begins next week on P.E.I.
Shots will be distributed for free in the province's public health clinics, pharmacies, and the offices of nurse practitioners and physicians.
Public Health will offer influenza vaccine by appointment only, starting Tuesday, Oct. 12. Community flu vaccination clinics will also be offered in Souris, Montague, Charlottetown and O'Leary.
Individuals are required to wear masks to appointments and to bring their provincial health card if they have one.
No appointments will be required at pharmacies.
Islanders over the age of 65 are being advised to ask for the high-dose vaccine.
Children from ages two to 17 have the option to take an intranasal vaccine, which will only be available at the community clinics.
The Island's Department of Health says receiving a COVID-19 vaccination does not affect a person's ability to receive the flu shot.
People can receive the COVID-19 and flu shots at the same time.
