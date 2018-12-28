Number of children with influenza on P.E.I. down from last year

The number of children with lab-confirmed cases of influenza on P.E.I. is down slightly this year, in contrast to the rest of Canada.

Nationally, more than three times as many children have been hospitalized with the flu as compared to this time last year.

Health officials are blaming the increase partly on an early start to the flu season.

But P.E.I. does not seem to be experiencing that.

There have been 17 lab-confirmed cases on P.E.I., just three of them in people aged under 18. At this time last year five children had been confirmed with the flu.

By Jan. 9 of the last flu season there were 64 cases of flu on the Island.

