Flu outbreak declared at Charlottetown long-term care home

Beach Grove Home, a provincial long-term care facility in Charlottetown, is dealing with an influenza outbreak.

The outbreak is in the Meadow household.

During this time, visitors to Meadow household are restricted to three partners-in-care for each resident, with only one partner-in-care present at a time. Visitor restrictions will remain in place until the outbreak is declared over.

Earlier this season, influenza outbreaks were declared in the Sunrise Place and Red Rock Inn households of Prince Edward Home and were declared over on Dec. 7.

Health P.E.I. is reminding Islanders that masks are required to be worn at all times in its facilities, including at the bedside in its hospitals, health centres, services areas, and offices.