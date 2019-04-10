'Sporadic flu activity' on P.E.I. heading into holiday season

P.E.I. has had "sporadic flu activity" over the last week, says chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison.

Influenza activity is increasing nationally with some portions of Canada reporting more activity, and Morrison said she expects the flu to spread toward the Island over the next few weeks.

There have been no hospitalizations or deaths on P.E.I. due to the flu yet this year, Morrison said.

"We've had a total of six lab confirmed cases," she said.

Morrison notes lab confirmed cases just indicate influenza activity that is circulating in the area.

"Many individuals with influenza do not seek medical attention," she said.

Last year influenza caused 123 hospitalizations, 12 admissions to the intensive care unit and nine deaths in the province.

Morrison said it is important to think about the flu during the holiday season.

"As we go to more social functions and have family around over the holidays it is really important to wash your hands often, cover your cough with your elbow. And stay home, certainly if you are sick, so you can reduce that risk of spreading the illness to other people," she said.

Vaccinate

Morrison said the best way to protect yourself is with the influenza vaccine, but it can take one to two weeks to kick in and provide protection.

"It is still available and we encourage the vaccine for, and recommend it, for everyone six months of age and older," she said.

Those looking for the vaccine can get a shot at Health PEI public health nursing clinics, family physicians, nurse practitioners offices and some pharmacies.

