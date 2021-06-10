P.E.I. has low supply left of special high-dose flu vaccine for seniors

There is limited supply left on P.E.I. of the high-dose influenza vaccine for those in the 65 plus age bracket, according to the Island's chief public health officer.

Dr. Heather Morrison said 22,300 high-dose influenza vaccines arrived on P.E.I. this fall and some pharmacies have now exhausted their supply.

No new supply has been ordered.

"If it's not available, a standard dose vaccine is still important to get and is a very good vaccine," Morrison said. "I would be very happy with the regular vaccine and it will still decrease your chances of serious outcomes related to influenza."

Care facilities get high-dose vaccine first

The number of people aged 65 and over on Prince Edward Island was estimated to be 34,632 on July 1, 2022, according to provincial statistics.

The 22,300 doses were distributed in October and November to community pharmacies on P.E.I. and any leftover doses were sent to public health nursing clinics for seniors' appointments.

"We make sure that everyone in long-term care and community care gets the high-dose influenza vaccine sort of right off the bat, then the others are given out to community pharmacies," Morrison said.

For more information on influenza vaccines and clinics, visit the P.E.I. government website.