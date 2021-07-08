Bernie's bunch: How one Islander is honouring her late mother with random acts of flowers

A dozen fresh flowers sit on Stephanie Delaney's kitchen table in Grand Tracadie, P.E.I. They smell as good as they are beautiful. But it's not the esthetics that make them so special.

"In her saddest moment, this is what she wanted to do for somebody. She wanted to make somebody happy," said Delaney.

"I kinda started to tear up right away. She did too."

The roses came as a complete surprise to Delaney. As she rushed to load her groceries into her car on Tuesday, she heard a woman's voice: "Excuse me, hello, excuse me."

Delaney turned but didn't recognise the individual.

"She started walking toward me. She had this big bouquet of red roses in her hand. Then she handed them to me," Delaney said.

Delaney says she is grateful for the flowers and the act of kindness. (Callie Delaney)

Shocked and unsure of what to do the stranger began to explain.

"She proceeded to tell me that these roses are something that she does every year in memory of her mother who had passed away seven years ago," said Delaney.

"All I could think about at the time was why me?"

'It's bittersweet'

The woman was Katie Martin and her beloved mom was Bernardette Wainwright.

Wainwright was 61 years old when she died of ovarian cancer in the U.K. She was gentle, she was very shy and she "would find this totally embarrassing," Martin laughs.

"It's bittersweet, we miss her. You miss your mom. But this is why we do it. We give the flowers so we can remember her and in a nice way because she was a lovely woman."

Katie Martin, left, and her sisters give out flowers twice a year in their mom's memory. Martin says her mom would be 'tickled pink' to know how much the roses meant to Delaney. (Submitted by Katie Martin)

It's simple to imagine how lovely she was when you consider the tradition that blossomed after she died.

In Europe, Martin's two sisters and cousin also partake by handing out bouquets and spreading awareness about ovarian cancer. The family calls the flowers a "Bernie's bunch" and pass them out twice a year — Mother's Day and Wainwright's birthday.

Bernardette Wainwright sits with her grandson. Martin says she loved her family. (Katie Martin)

"We miss her dreadfully," said Martin.

"All we expect when we hand over the flowers is that they enjoy the flowers and maybe just spend a few minutes thinking about mom on that day and maybe give their own mom a big hug if they can."

'Her memory will live on'

Now Wainwright's love spreads far and wide, carried by people who never met her but have somehow found themselves tangled in her memory through flowers.

Back in Grand Tracadie, Delaney looks at her 12 long-stemmed red roses and smiles.

"I just think of her kindness, what a wonderful thing she could start here, I just want to pay it forward," she said.

"I don't know this family, I never knew this woman, I still don't but now I'll always know that ... her memory will live on in me."

