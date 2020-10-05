Child's backyard flower business earns thousands for Ronald McDonald House

Lali Chandler is putting the finishing touches on her latest floral bouquet.

The nine-year-old has chosen her vase and colour scheme and picked the perfect flowers and foliage. She says her inspiration for each bouquet is simple.



"I look for something that would make people happy," she says. "I'm usually just creative, mixing colours."

Lali Chandler carefully chooses the right vase and foliage to complement each of her creations. (Submitted by Lisa Chandler)

"Les Fleurs de Lali" is a true backyard business. Lali and her mother Lisa Chandler started it three years ago as a creative way to raise money for charity.

They grow flowers in their garden, make bouquets and sell them by donation.

Lali keeps a small portion of her profits in the summer, but the majority is donated to Ronald McDonald House Atlantic. So far they have raised over $3,000 for the charity, which helps house families when children from around the region need medical care in Halifax.

"It feels good. I like that I'm helping other kids and families," Lali said. "I want kids to have a place to go if they ever get sick."

Neighbourhood effort

Lali draws handmade flyers and goes door to door in her neighbourhood, pre-selling arrangements. Instead of running a lemonade stand in the summer, she holds pop-up flower shops with her friends.

In the summer, Lali Chandler and her friends have a roadside stand selling flowers in their neighbourhood. (Submitted by Lisa Chandler)

When the Chandlers' own stock of flowers is running low, neighbour Sue MacDonald opens her garden and hunts for specimens with Lali. (Submitted by Lisa Chandler) "I like selling flowers with my friends. I like raising money for people that need help."

Lisa Chandler has been touched by the community support. They have many loyal repeat customers. Some people buy the family's bouquets and pay them forward to others.

Lisa and Lali often come home to find donated vases on their doorstep. Neighbours have even begun offering flowers from their own gardens.

Sue MacDonald lives across the street and has a huge flower garden. She started offering her peonies in June and it became a morning ritual. Lali brought cheese for Sue's dog Moose and taught him tricks while Lisa chatted with MacDonald and picked flowers.

"Oh, I just love it. I have no grandchildren, so this fills the void and it's just so nice," MacDonald said "Nowadays, people are starting to realize they really need each other. And we've just developed such a good friendship.

"And plus, what they're doing is supporting Ronald McDonald House. I think that's wonderful."

Lots of lessons learned

The Chandlers are grateful for this and other relationships that have grown deeper because of the venture.

Bride Tiffany Clendinning ordered her flowers from 'Les Fleurs de Lali' this summer. (Submitted by Lisa Chandler)

"I feel it kind of reinforces we're in the right place and that we're safe here. People care for us here," Lisa Chandler said.

"I think in this time when people have so many things to deal with, that sense of comfort that we have, of a family and a community that is here for us while we're trying to do something for other families that need help, it's just a really good feeling."



Lali appreciates the way her friends and neighbours help "Les Fleurs de Lali."



"It feels good. It feels nice to be supported by them. They're very nice people and they are very kind people."



Her mother knows Lali is learning many lessons from this experience — life lessons that will continue to blossom.

"She's learning that it's really important to be connected to your community and it's really important to care for other people," she said.

"She sees that when we make something beautiful, people really appreciate it. And she's seen how great people are."

