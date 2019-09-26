Leaky roofs, flooded basements keep P.E.I. flooring companies busy after storm

Water damage done to P.E.I. homes during post-tropical storm Dorian has led to an increased demand on Island flooring companies.

"Business has actually been fantastic for us," said Gary Katzen, owner of Red Fox Flooring Warehouse in Charlottetown.

"There have been many people coming in. Most of the requests that have come in are from flooded basements."

He said he's seen about a 20 per cent jump in business since the storm, with houses suffering damage from leaky roofs, windows and entrance ways.

"The products, sort of, which require replacements would be your laminate flooring, your engineered hardwood, your hardwood, your vinyl flooring," Katzen said.

He said some people affected by the storm are keeping water damage in mind when buying new flooring.

"I think people have decided they'd prefer to go with something that is more 100 per cent waterproof such as a vinyl, which seems to be a popular choice," he said.

Red Fox Flooring is not alone. CBC News contacted more than half a dozen flooring retailers.

Some other Island flooring businesses are also seeing increases, most at about 10 per cent.

