Islanders overwhelmed by water from recent storm

A warm February day was not welcome news for residents who were left scrambling to deal with all the water that came with it.

Amanda Jendrick lives in Alma, in western P.E.I., and couldn't believe how much ended up flowing along her property and into her home.

'We've got basically a river going through our land," she said. "We've had it happen before but never to this extent,"

Jendrick, who shares the home with her partner and three kids, said the basement looked like a pool, which covered the furnace and anything else that was down there.

Firefighters work to pump water out of the Jendrick's basement. The family was told their home insurance would not cover the damage. (Submitted by Angel Jendrick)

Their pump couldn't keep up and quit. Local firefighters came to help try to keep the water from getting beyond the basement.

Jendrick said they were told their home insurance wouldn't cover any damages.

"I just hope we can get the water out of the basement and that the damages aren't as severe as I'm thinking,"

Water filled Lillian Silliker's yard, even covering a few steps leading to her door. (Submitted by Lillian Silliker)

Entire properties covered in water

Lillian Silliker who lives in Rosebank was also dealing with a flooded basement and water covering her entire property.

"It's unreal the water," Silliker said.

She estimated it was more than a metre deep in some places, with water coming right up the stairs leading to the door.

"It's the worst I've seen it and we built our house in 1989."

Rapid melting of large snowbanks, combined with heavy rains led to lots of water. (Submitted by Lillian Silliker)

She said provincial crews were near the property working on a culvert that was blocked with ice and snow, causing the ditch to overflow.

As of late afternoon, Silliker said she was using a shop vac, and able keep up with the water and hoped their finished basement would be okay.

The Valleyfield Road/Route 326 was flooded earlier in the day. A motorist told CBC they did not feel safe continuing on, and turned around. (Submitted by Diane Arsenault)

"I haven't done anything today, except keep watching it and bailing water," she said.

She hopes the water will run off before it freezes.

Province warns of flash freezes

Water collects near Queen Street in Charlottetown. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Phones were ringing non-stop at the provincial highways office as crews were busy trying to deal with flooded roads and moving snow to help the water drain.

"It's a lot of water in a short amount of time," said Stephen Szwarc, director of the highway maintenance division.

Szwarc said flash freezing would make conditions even more difficult.

"We're dealing with places where we have roads that have a foot, two feet of water on them right now."

As of late Friday, Szwarc said "significantly dropping temperatures" were their biggest concern.

He said people should check the province's 511 page to get up-to-date road conditions.