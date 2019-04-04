Funding glucose monitors could save big health-care dollars, says Diabetes Canada

Diabetes Canada wants to see P.E.I. add funding for glucose monitors in its renewed three-year diabetes strategy.

There are two types of monitors. Flash glucose monitors use a sensor that allow someone with diabetes to read blood sugar levels using their smart phone. Continuous glucose monitors offer automatic readings every five to 10 minutes and can send the results to your smart phone.

The relatively new technology can cost anywhere from $3,000 to $6,000 a year, but Diabetes Canada argues it is a good investment.

"About 30 per cent of people in hospital right now have diabetes," said Jake Reid, national director of government relations for Diabetes Canada.

"They are there for a whole other bunch of reasons. They're there for cardiovascular issues, they're there for, you know, renal issues, foot ulcers. All sorts of complications that can develop from diabetes."

Even a reduction of one per cent of hospital admissions could save hundreds of thousands of dollars, said Reid. The glucose monitors make it much easier for people to keep their blood sugar in range, he said.

In an emailed statement, the P.E.I. Department of Health said the new Diabetes Strategy is expected to be released by the end of the year or early in 2020. It said it is looking at all potential options for additional coverage, including monitors, test strips and insulin pumps.

