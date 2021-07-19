Flash freeze, wind, and rainfall warnings issued for P.E.I.

Stormy weather is coming to P.E.I. Thursday night.

Environment Canada has issued flash freeze and wind warnings for all three counties, adding a rainfall warning for Prince County.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said the flash freeze warning is uncommon. They are issued when large drops in temperature are expected in a short period of time.

"It's going to be a matter of about an hour to three hours for the temperatures to go from 10 to -5 [Friday] afternoon," said Simpkin.

"[It] will be a mix of just about everything, from ice pellets to possible freezing rain and then over to snow as that cold front, very aggressive cold front, works through."

Conditions for both driving and walking could be treacherous.

Storm hitting Thursday night

Thursday is starting as a mild day, with temperatures around 4 C. Showers have already begun around the province.

Those showers will turn to periods of rain, starting in the east around 10 p.m. and spreading west. While the rain will come later to Prince County western parts of the province will see the heaviest precipitation, leading to the rainfall warning there. Prince County can expect 20 to 35 millimetres of rain, with the potential for flooding and water pooling on roads.

Queens and Kings counties can expect about 20 millimetres of rain.

Strong winds will be part of the storm, with winds at 40 km/h with gusts to 70 Thursday. They will ease slightly overnight, but then increase to 60 km/h with gusts as high as 110 on Friday.