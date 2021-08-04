Flash back: Pet bird missing for days returns to P.E.I. home

A missing bird has made its way home after four days in the open skies.

Lori MacKenna says Flash, her family's five-year-old cockatiel, escaped Saturday when someone left the door open — not realizing the bird was loose.

"So relieved you wouldn't believe it. I was literally making myself sick. I have been so worried," she said.

MacKenna, her family and some neighbours have been out calling for the bird — even the family dog was checking Flash's cage.

While they didn't see the bird over the last few days, MacKenna said, she could hear its call.

MacKenna says her neighbours told her the bird landed on one of their shoulders Wednesday morning. (Lori MacKenna)

The family has been sticking close to home, hoping the bird returns, but Wednesday they decided to go on a tour of the Island. While they were out on the beach she got the call.

"I started to cry, because it was literally what we have been praying for and what we have been hoping for," MacKenna said.

She said one of her neighbours was doing some yard work Wednesday morning when something started swooping at him.

"He's kind of swatting, he doesn't know what is, like, attacking him from the air."

MacKenna said her neighbours told her the bird landed on one of their shoulders — and that's when they noticed it was Flash.

"I couldn't believe it," MacKenna said.

MacKenna says even the family dog was checking Flash's cage to see if the bird made it home. (Lori MacKenna)

Flash was waiting for the family at the neighbours' house and happily returned home, she said.

"It looks like she is no worse for wear. She looks perfect," she said. "It's 100 per cent Flash, she has this very unique personality. She is totally loveable, but she likes to be loved her way."

MacKenna said the bird is settling back in at home and is sticking close to the family, perching on her daughter's or son's shoulder.

"We're kind of a tight knit little family. The dog, the bird, the kids."

The plan is to start clipping Flash's longer flight feathers so she can't fly off as quick, says MacKenna. (Lori MacKenna)

MacKenna said the area the family lives in is full of osprey and eagles, but the nearby waterways are full of fish — so she thinks Flash flew under the radar.

Now the family plans to take precautions to make sure Flash doesn't plot another escape.

"We should have been clipping her flight wings all along," she said. "We are going to give her today to get settled and tomorrow the wing feathers are getting clipped."

MacKenna said she is also going to make sure Flash isn't flying around the home before someone opens the door to leave.

