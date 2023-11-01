Flair to increase flights to Toronto, Kitchener-Waterloo next summer

Flair Airlines says it will increase its flights out of Charlottetown to Toronto and Kitchener-Waterloo, Ont., next summer.

Flair was one of five airlines that flew out of Charlottetown during a record summer for passengers this year.

Only Air Canada and Porter will continue flights through the winter.

Flair is now set to be one of the only low-cost airlines operating on P.E.I. after Swoop was shut down by its parent company, WestJet, earlier this year.

"We'll have more frequencies to both Toronto and Kitchener next year," said Garth Lund, Flair's chief commercial officer.

"No new routes but we'll be flying a bigger schedule than we did in 2023."