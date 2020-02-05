Flair Airlines postpones Maritimes expansion

With the airline industry in a steep decline in the COVID-19 pandemic, Flair Airlines has cancelled plans to expand into the Maritimes for now.

In a news release Wednesday morning, Flair said previously announced service to Halifax, Saint John and Charlottetown, as well as to Ottawa, would not be going ahead.

"This is only temporary," said John Mullins, vice president of customer experience and airports for Flair, in the release.

"Due to the current provincial travel restrictions and quarantine requirements, we feel this is the best balance right now."

Flair said it will offer full refunds to passengers booked on cancelled flights to the affected destinations.

The airline had announced flights would start out of Halifax May 14, Saint John on June 25, and Charlottetown on June 26.

Flair launched in 2017, and describes itself as Canada's only independent, low-fare airline.

