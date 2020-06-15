Discount airline Flair announces expansion into Charlottetown

Flair Airlines will offer service between Charlottetown and Toronto this summer, the discount carrier announced on Wednesday.

Flair, which bills itself as Canada's only independent low-fare airline, announced flights Mondays and Fridays starting June 4. This is part of a broader expansion that includes eight new Canadian destinations.

"Canadians have been paying too much for too long, and we are changing that," said Flair president and CEO Stephen Jones in a news release.

"Providing affordable air travel within Canada is the first step in restarting travel and tourism."

Bookings for Charlottetown are now available on the Flair website. (Flair Airlines)

According to the Flair web site a return flight to Toronto, including taxes and fees, will cost $98.27.

In the Maritimes, Flair is also adding flights in Halifax and Saint John, and will go coast to coast with service to Victoria.

Flair had originally intended to expand into Charlottetown in 2020, but put those plans on hold because of the pandemic.

Jones said Flair continues to support the restrictions on non-essential travel, but anticipates those restrictions will begin to lift this spring and summer.

With the new destinations, Flair will be serving 18 cities in Canada.

