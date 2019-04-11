What party leaders are saying about fixed election dates

Under P.E.I.'s Election Act, this year's provincial vote was to have been held Oct. 7 — but the legislation allows the premier to set an earlier date, and that's exactly what happened.

At a debate on women's issues at Holland College Thursday in Charlottetown, P.E.I. Liberal Leader Wade MacLauchlan explained his reasons for dropping the writ early.

"Because of the federal election in the fall," he said. "I don't think there's anyone on this stage or probably not many in the room who weren't saying at Christmastime there's going to be a spring election."

Level the playing field

All four party leaders told the audience at the debate a fixed election date would help more people run for office, especially women.

Liberal Party Leader Wade MacLauchlan says this fall's federal election required an early election call on PEI, and was widely anticipated by all parties. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

But MacLauchlan said it's just one piece of the puzzle.

"A fixed date may be one piece of it," said MacLauchlan. "But there's a lot more in terms of planning ahead, encouraging people, supporting them and recruiting them."

The leaders agreed a set date helps level the playing field for potential candidates.

"The electoral system is not designed to encourage diversity," said NDP Leader Joe Byrne.

"I don't see any problem with the legislature in 2019 when it sits to say the next election is going to be in May of 2023."

'Economic barrier'

Nova Scotia is the only province without a fixed election date.

PC Leader Dennis King says fixed dates help candidates plan ahead. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

But as with P.E.I.'s legislation, premiers still have the power to call elections early. Quebec, B.C. and New Brunswick are the only provinces that have stuck to the stipulated dates since adopting fixed-date legislation.

PC Leader Dennis King says a fixed date would make it easier for everyone considering a run for office.

"I just think it makes it easier for everybody to get their heads around their planning," said King. "I've been asked in the last four or five different elections to be a candidate and you have a lot of things that you have to weigh."

Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker says women are affected more.

"Sometimes it was to do with child care ... women make less money than men," said Bevan-Baker.

"So there is an economic barrier as well to many women being able to stop work for the time of an election."

More P.E.I. news