Transit bus runs red light resulting in 5-vehicle collision

Charlottetown police are investigating a five-vehicle collision that took place Monday morning at the intersection of Kensington Road and Walker Drive.

According to police, a T3 Transit bus ran a red light and struck a pickup truck driving west on Walker Drive. The bus then collided head-on with three other vehicles that did stop at the red light.

"When I arrived, you can imagine, you've got a half-ton truck that's been T-boned and you've got somebody sitting in that truck. You have the airbag around that individual. You've got two medics trying to get inside the truck ... you see one red car seriously hit spun around," said Mike Cassidy, owner of T3 Transit.

"You look at your bus. The whole windshield is smashed. The whole right-hand corner, front corner of the bus is sagging."

'That could be my son'

A release said two drivers were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"I know the father of the boy that's in the grey truck and I went over and it's not Mike Cassidy, the owner of T3. Now, that could be my son in that truck. So it was father to father," said Cassidy. "But it was the fear of how hurt are the people."

Mike Cassidy, owner of T3 Transit, says 'the good news is the police have a video and I have onboard cameras. Technology today tells you the story in your investigation.' (Travis Kingdon/CBC)

There were no injuries reported on the bus.

"There were two passengers on my bus," said Cassidy.

"Both female, both OK, no problems whatsoever. The driver is in shock but the driver is not injured."

Long-time driver

The collision was captured on a police video surveillance system, said police. Highway Traffic Act charges are expected to be laid against the bus driver.

"He feels terrible," said Cassidy.

The driver has been working for T3 Transit for over a decade.

Cassidy said the driver willingly underwent drug and alcohol testing following the accident. He is suspended for the time being and will undergo a full evaluation after the investigation is complete.

"We can say everybody makes mistakes, but this is a huge mistake," said Cassidy.

"People are injured in this accident … I'm praying that they're not seriously injured."