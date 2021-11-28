5 new COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. announced Sunday

Prince Edward Island's Chief Public Health Office announced five new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

According to a news release, two individuals are in their 60s, one is in their 50s, one in their 40s and one in their 30s.

"Four of the cases are linked to travel outside of P.EI.," the release states. "One case is a close contact of a previously announced case linked to the cluster that began in Prince County. All five individuals are self-isolating and contact tracing is underway."

Dr. Heather Morrison, the province's chief public health officer, is encouraging Islanders to get tested if they experience mild or severe symptoms of COVID-19.

"Individuals who are experiencing symptoms should not attend work, school or other activities until they receive a negative test result, regardless of their vaccination status," Morrison said in the release.

8 exposure notifications associated with these cases:

Monday, Nov. 22:

Atlantic Superstore, 465 University Ave, Charlottetown between 7 a.m. and noon.

Sobeys (Allen Street), 400 University Avenue, Charlottetown, between 3 p.m. and 3:15 p.m.

Atlantic Superstore, 465 University Ave, Charlottetown between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 23:

Atlantic Superstore, 465 University Ave, Charlottetown between 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Looks Hair Salon and Beauty Bar, 393 University Ave, Charlottetown between 9 a.m and 11 a.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 24:

Atlantic Superstore, 465 University Ave, Charlottetown between 7 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 25:

Atlantic Superstore, 465 University Ave, Charlottetown between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 26

Atlantic Superstore, 465 University Ave, Charlottetown between 11:45 a.m. and 3:45 p.m.

The Brick, 310 Charlottetown Mall, 670 University Avenue between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. and between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Mark's, 202 Buchanan Drive, Charlottetown between 7:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sobeys (Allen Street), 400 University Avenue, Charlottetown between 7:45 p.m. and 8 p.m.

MacArthur Appliances, 96 Mt. Edward Road, Charlottetown between 3:45 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.

Charlottetown Mall, 670 University Avenue, Charlottetown - various stores including Winners, Bluenotes, Garage and H&M between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Saturday Nov. 27

Old Dublin Pub, 131 Sydney Street, Charlottetown, between 2 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.

There is one new flight exposure notification:

Air Canada Flight 8332 from Toronto to Charlottetown - departing Toronto Nov. 25 and arriving Charlottetown Nov. 26.

Prince Edward Island currently has 35 active cases of COVID-19 and has had 372 positive cases since the pandemic began.

As of Nov. 24, 94.5 per cent of people age 12 and over had received at least one dose of vaccine and 90.7 per cent were fully vaccinated.

Everyone is encouraged to follow routine prevention measures: