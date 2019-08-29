5 fun ways to say goodbye to August this Labour Day weekend on P.E.I.

With pumpkin spice lattes, long sleeves and homework just around the corner, have no fear, there are still a few ways to soak up the last of the summer vibes this Labour Day weekend on P.E.I.

Here are just a few things on offer.

Swing your partner!

For those looking to get a wee barn dance in before school starts, look no further. The College of Piping in Summerside is hosting a barn dance suitable for all ages with easy-to-learn square dances, round dances, and even a Souris set!

The dance is set to take place at the college's main hall and bar service will be available. The fun starts at 8 p.m. and will wrap up for 11 p.m.

Get down at the disco

Lace up those skates and get down and boogy! (Danielle Beder/Shutterstock)

Bell bottoms? Check! Disco ball? Check! Charlottetown's Bootleg City Roller Derby is taking Islanders back to the '70s. If you don't have skates, don't sweat it, skates will be available to rent at Pownal Sports Centre.

Skating is expected to begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, with the aim of finishing up for 10 p.m. For rental options and ticket prices head to the event's Facebook page!

An end-of-summer-bash

For those looking for some Friday night fun, perhaps some live music at Salt and Sol might satisfy? Live music will feature Nathan Carrager expected to hit the stage at 8 p.m.

Laura and Donavan are also set to perform at 10 p.m., with a music dance party planned for after midnight.

Gallery Under the Stars

If you're looking for some culture, head to the Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlottetown for some art installations this weekend. (TourismPEI)

A unique experience featuring video installations projected on the walls of the Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlottetown. The installations will allow Islanders to get up, close, and personal with the works of 12 renowned artists from around the globe.

Islanders can get their art on this weekend on both Friday and Saturday from 9:30 p.m. until 11 p.m. For more information, check out the event's Facebook page.

Sunset Series at Victoria Park

Musical acts will be taking the stage at the Victoria Park Cultural Pavillion on Friday and Saturday, featuring Island talent like Stratford-native Logan Richard and Charlottetown's Julia Dunn.

For more information on what else this free event has in store, head to the event's website.

More P.E.I. news