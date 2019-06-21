5 fun things to do on P.E.I. this first weekend of summer

The weekend forecast for P.E.I. is pretty wet, but that doesn't mean you have to be stuck inside. There are many events across the Island from Friday evening to Sunday to take advantage of.

1. Kronborg - The Hamlet Rock Musical

Those looking for a sneak peek of the upcoming Kronborg - The Hamlet Rock Musical have an opportunity Friday night.

Based on the Shakespearean tragedy Hamlet, a showcase of music from this adapted rock opera sold out the historic St. Mary's Church in Indian River in 2017 and later filled the Confederation Centre's mainstage.

The story follows Hamlet's quest for vengeance upon his uncle Claudius. Set in Kronborg Castle in Denmark, the show revolves around the revenge wreaked on Hamlet's villainous uncle by the ghost of his father.

Tickets start at $32 and can be purchased through the Confederation Centre website.

2. Bike tune-ups at the Charlottetown Farmers Market

Does your bike need a little air in the tires and some oil on the chain? Pop by the Charlottetown Farmers Market Saturday for a tune-up. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

As part of Charlottetown Bike Week, the P.E.I. Bike Guy will be at the Charlottetown Farmers Market on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. doing free bicycle tune-ups.

Services will be for regular maintenance only — no major repairs.

Those who may have biked down to the market have the opportunity to grab some coffee or other treats while their bike is being tuned up.

3. Festival of Small Halls

It's the final weekend for P.E.I.'s Festival of Small Halls and entertainment continues across the province.

With more than 50 performances over 14 days in June, in almost 40 rural community halls, the P.E.I. Mutual Festival of Small Halls is a critically acclaimed traditional music, storytelling and dance festival that will have your toes tapping across the Island.

On Saturday there is a clawhammer banjo workshop with Leonard Podolak at 10 a.m. at the Benevolent Irish Society in Charlottetown.

The Festival of Small Halls showcases Island culture with music, dancing and storytelling in rural community venues. (P.E.I. Mutual Festival of Small Halls)

There is a Scottish folk tunes workshop with Rura at the Celtic Performing Arts Centre at the College of Piping in Summerside on Saturday at 3 p.m. Those playing guitar, pipes, flutes, whistles, bodhrans and fiddles can participate, and all levels of players is welcome. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged.

An Island Songwriters Circle hosted by Ashley Condon is planned for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Murray River Public Hall, with Island musicians Lawrence Maxwell and Nick Doneff.

The festival wraps up Sunday with an event called A Closing Fit for Kings at 3 p.m. at Kings Playhouse in Georgetown will be hosted by Patrick Ledwell and will feature performances by The Ennis Sisters, Rura and Sam's School of Dance.

Tickets for all events can be purchased through Ticketpro and range from $7 to $30.

4. Charlottetown DiverseCity

People packed the streets of Charlottetown last year for the DiverseCity festival. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

The DiverseCity Multicultural Street Festival will hit the streets of Charlottetown this Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. on Queen Street between Kent Street and Dorchester Street.

DiverseCity showcases the cultural talents of more than 50 groups including new and established P.E.I. cultural communities.

Festival-goers can enjoy music and dance performances, displays, martial arts, games, children's events and international food. Admission is free.

Other municipalities will hold DiverseCity festivals later this summer: Montague's edition is planned for Sunday, July 14 at Waterfront Park and Alberton's celebrations are scheduled for Sunday, July 21 on Main Street.

5. Epilepsy Walk or Run

All funds raised from the Epilepsy Association of The Maritimes walk or run will go toward education and resources on P.E.I. (seyomedo/Shutterstock)

The Epilepsy Association of the Maritimes is holding its first two- or five-kilometre walk or run on Sunday.

Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion on Pownal Street in Charlottetown and is free, but donations are welcome.

The hike begins at 1 p.m., followed by a barbecue.

Participants are encouraged to wear their brightest purple attire.

To pre-register and pick up a pledge sheet, contact the Epilepsy Association of the Maritimes.

Funds raised go toward education and resources on P.E.I.

