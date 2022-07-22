5 fun things to do on P.E.I. this weekend

If you're still looking for some weekend plans, we've got you covered.

If live music is your thing, you will have quite a few good options to pick from — and don't forget about the return of the Pride parade happening in Charlottetown Saturday afternoon.

Here are a few events and activities you and your family can attend this weekend.

Pride parade and gathering in the park

This photo was taken during the July 2021 Pride march. The 2022 Pride parade is on Saturday starting at 12:30pm on Terry Fox Drive. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

Saturday's Pride parade in Charlottetown begins at 12:30 p.m. on Terry Fox Drive. Afterwards, hop on down to Victoria Park for the Pride in the Park event.

There will be live entertainment by Kristena McCormack, Dylan Sharp, Lady Fefe Fierce and many more. More information can be found on the Pride P.E.I. website.

There will be vendors at the park from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

This is a free event for everyone.

The Kierrah Experience with Nicole Ariana and Vince the Messenger

Kierrah and her full band will be performing Saturday night at the Trailside Music Hall along with Nicole Ariana and Vince the Messenger. (Kierrah/Facebook)

Three artists are performing at the Trailside Music Hall this Saturday: Kierrah, a pop R&B singer; Nicole Ariana, an artist who mixes alt-R&B and pop with an electronic production; and Vince the Messenger, who is a local award-winning hip-hop artist.

Tickets are on sale now for the show this Saturday.

The artists will start at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

Great George Heritage Walk Tours

Tickets for the Great George Heritage Walk Tours can be booked online through the Confederation Centre of the Arts website. (Confederation Centre of the Arts)

Take a tour around Historic Charlottetown this weekend.

If you're new to the city or have lived here your whole life you can still learn something new about the history of Charlottetown.

Tickets are $10 for kids and $20 for adults.

Tours start at 10 a.m. and are booked online through the Confederation Centre of the Arts website.

Summerside DiverseCity Multicultural Festival

The Summerside DiverseCity Multicultural Festival takes place Sunday at the Lefurgey Cultural Centre. (DiverseCity Multicultural Festival/Facebook)

The Summerside DiverseCity Multicultural Festival is taking place this Sunday at the Lefurgey Cultural Centre.

The festival promotes inclusion, diversity and multiculturalism, with live music, dance, displays, information, food and more.

It's free and everyone is welcome.

The event will start at 2 p.m. and go until 9 p.m.

Pick your own Lavender

At the U-Pick Lavender Harvest in St. Catherine's you can harvest and take home your own bundle of lavender. (Island Lavender Distillery)

Interested in the process of harvesting your own lavender? If so you may want to check out the U-Pick Lavender Harvest.

There is no reservation needed and it's free to visit, you only pay for what you harvest. It's recommended you bring your own scissors and basket.



The Lavender Farm is located at 44 Appletree Lane, St. Catherines.