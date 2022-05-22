Young Islanders get hooked on fishing at weekend event

Seven-year-old Layla Charlton sits on grandfather Doug MacEwen's lap dangling a fishing rod into the still waters of Mooney's Pond.

"It's my first time fishing," Layla said, hoping a trout would take her bait.

MacEwen was trying to pass on 55 years of fishing wisdom to Charlton and his other grandchildren this weekend.

"It's great fun teaching them to fish trout and spend time in the outdoors," he said.

MacEwen taught his own kids to fish, but said teaching his grandchildren is even more fun because he has more time on his hands.

"It's a great opportunity for families to get out in the outdoors together. I think it is huge, and angling in the province is wonderful and a lot of people take part in the sport and the more the better," he said.

11-year-old Eli Charlton, left, started fishing a year ago. He and his brohter, Liam Charlton were piling up the family's catches. (Tony Davis/CBC)

The free family fishing weekend event took place at Mooney's Pond and was put on by the Morell River Management Cooperative.

Layla and Eli's brother, Liam Charlton, displays the three fish the family caught on Sunday. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Unlike first-timer Layla, her brother, 11-year-old Eli Charlton, considers himself an experienced angler. His grandfather first taught him how to fish about a year ago.

His favourite part is when his line gets a nibble.

"When the fish comes and you have to like pull it out," he said. He had a chance to practice his favourite part at the pond on Sunday. "I catched two."

11-year-old Walter Proctor was helping out with the event, but says he couldn't wait to cast his own line. (Tony Davis/CBC)

The Charlton kids weren't the only ones on the water. Several families were casting their lines during the free fishing weekend.

Eleven-year-old Walter Proctor would like to have a rod in his hand too. But instead, he was helping out by handing out hot dogs and bottled water to visitors.

He was volunteered for the job because his dad is the former president of the Morell River Management Cooperative. But once he's done feeding the crowds, he hopes to bait the fish and feed himself.

"I'll be helping out, then try to catch some fish for supper," he said.

May long weekend is typically free family fishing weekend on P.E.I. People don't need angling licenses, but they do have to follow all the regular rules.

