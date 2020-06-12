How these tiny tubular trash cans might save wildlife in P.E.I.

'It might kind of encourage some people to take the extra step and go ahead and do some tidying up in the fishing areas,' says Jordan Condon, project co-ordinator with the Central Queens Wildlife Federation. (Tony Davis/CBC)

New plastic containers have been placed at popular fishing locations along P.E.I.'s West River in the name of wildlife conservation.

The Central Queens Wildlife Federation put the containers at six different locations along the river to encourage people to properly dispose of fishing line, says project co-ordinator Jordan Condon.

"Old line kind of stays around the river and it's kind of a mess," Condon said.

"We found a dead belted kingfisher wrapped in some bait line and this spring I found actually a dead red-tailed hawk with a bunch of bait line wrapped around its feet hanging from a tree."

Condon said finding the dead hawk was the last straw and he decided something had to be done to encourage people to throw out their line.

He contacted a former member of the federation who graduated from the Holland College plumbing program last year.

The Central Queens Wildlife Federation recently put six of these tube-like containers at six locations along the river to encourage people to properly dispose of fishing line. (Central Queens Wildlife Federation/Facebook)

Drew Nelson said he saw the idea for the containers online. The tube works just like a trash can.

"I used a three-inch ABS pipe," he said. "I took a 90-degree fitting and put it on top."

He said he plugged the bottom of the disposal pipes, but the plug can be removed to pull the line out and throw it in the trash at the send of the angling season.

Nelson said it only took him about 10 minutes to make all of the containers, and cost about $160.

"When I was working with Jordan a couple years ago we'd always just find fishing line on the banks," he said adding he is hopeful people will use the containers to keep the river clean.

"Actually the trunk of my car has quite a bit of fishing line from over the years because if there is not a garbage can in sight I will just chuck it in the trunk of my car," Nelson said.

Condon said the containers were installed about two weeks ago as a trial run.

"I just put them at some really easy and accessible popular fishing locations — kind of put them in a location that might satisfy a few different locations," he said.

Drew Nelson says he quickly and easily created the containers with plumbing supplies. (Submitted by Drew Nelson)

He is confident the containers will hold up through the winter months, but he has another worry.

"The only thing is, there is European starlings and they tend to nest in cavities. They will take advantage of any kind of cavity like barbecues and streetlights and stuff."

Condon said if that becomes an issue they may have to put removable caps on the containers to prevent nesting.

He said he has been using the containers himself and is hopeful others will too.

"If I know that there is container nearby I can throw them in it might kind of encourage some people to take the extra step and go ahead and do some tidying up in the fishing areas."

More from CBC P.E.I.