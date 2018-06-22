Province drops $275 fine against 86-year-old for angling without a license

The province has dropped a fine against an Ontario tourist who was fined for angling without a license on P.E.I. earlier this week.

Gord Murray, 86, told CBC News he didn't think seniors needed a license to fish on P.E.I.

Murray said he didn't have any fish, but said the conservation officer still handed him $275 in fines and took his rod.

"I guess I have a mixed feeling about it," Murray said.

"I thought the guy should've given the 86-year-old man a break that's just here on a week's holidays. But you know, his job is to enforce the game and fish laws. I guess that's his game. So I can't do much about that."

Murray said it was also his fault for not checking the P.E.I. rules, and said he planned to pay the fine.

'It's just not right'

After Murray's story hit social media, the Opposition PCs jumped to his defence with MLA Jamie Fox calling for Murray's fine to be withdrawn.

"Police officers and conservation officers and peace officers have the power of discretion, and I believe in this case discretion was not used by the department," Fox said.

While I appreciate the need to enforce the law and preserve our natural resources, this must be a measured approach focused on the enjoyment of our outdoor spaces. — Justice and Public Safety Minister Jordan Brown

"It's just not right. It's heavy-handed ... We must also educate the public and help them understand the laws of Prince Edward Island and let them enjoy the beauty of the Island and fishing ... The minister needs to step into here and look at what avenues were taken and maybe stay this charge."

In a statement to CBC News late Friday afternoon, the province said the chief conservation officer had asked the court to stay the fine.

"I am pleased with the decision to stay the fine issued to a tourist this week," Justice and Public Safety Minister Jordan Brown said in the statement.

"While I appreciate the need to enforce the law and preserve our natural resources, this must be a measured approach focused on the enjoyment of our outdoor spaces. I think the most appropriate measure was for the fine to be stayed."

Someone has since donated money to replace Murray's rod.

