P.E.I. Fishermen's Association calls for more timely, better monitoring in wake of federal report

The fishing industry off Prince Edward Island needs more timely and better monitoring given the impending impacts of climate change, according to the P.E.I. Fishermen's Association.

Executive director Ian MacPherson said a recent report from the federal environment commissioner underlined the importance of doing more, and better science — especially as the crucial herring and mackerel fisheries remain closed to Island fishers.

Get the news you need without restrictions. Download our free CBC News App .

Commissioner Jerry DeMarco's Nov. 7 report said Fisheries and Oceans Canada lacks the ability to collect timely and dependable data on what and how much is being caught.

"Certainly anytime we get gaps in science, and we've got several fisheries that are closed right now, that's a real concern because we want as much accurate and timely data as possible," MacPherson said.

"Herring and mackerel are the big ones here on Prince Edward Island, important fisheries to us, and we'd like to get them reopened — and we realize these are science-based decisions, but you need accurate and timely information," MacPherson said.

The environment commissioner's report released earlier in November says Fisheries and Oceans Canada lacks the ability to collect timely and dependable data on what and how much is being caught. (Department of Fisheries and Oceans)

"We're also working with the new minister, and she's very aware of our concerns around some of these fisheries and the need to get the correct information.

"No one wants to be in a situation where our fishery's closed. That hurts everyone."

More technology

MacPherson said the PEIFA is working on its own research to collect more timely data.

"We could see the phasing in of electronic logs in the future; that'll be another way to collect data in real time," he said.

"We're developing our own application so that our members all have something that they're familiar with, and that they've had input in on the development."

The mackerel and herring fisheries remain closed in Atlantic Canada, which makes timely data even more crucial, says Ian MacPherson. (CBC)

MacPherson said there is a lot of discussion around technology because much of the reporting now is done manually, and not submitted until the season ends.

"A lot of times we don't get a report on a fishery till about six months later. So when you're having those meetings to decide what you're going to do for the resource in the next year, that's not always timely," he said.

"At the end of the day, the harvesters want accurate and timely data."

Damage from Fiona

Climate change will also make it important to have proper monitoring of fish stocks, MacPherson said.

"Data gaps will have a more profound effect if they're happening now versus 10 years ago," he said. "At the end of the day, we want to keep all our fisheries sustainable, and we want to help rebuild the ones that have been impacted the most severely."

Climate change, MacPherson says, will also make it important to have proper monitoring of fish stocks. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

MacPherson said the PEIFA is also talking to the federal department about setting up a task force that could be activated after a big event such as 2022's post-tropical storm Fiona, to start the science immediately. MacPherson said the PEIFA is also talking to the federal department about setting up a task force that could be activated after a big event such as 2022's post-tropical storm Fiona, to start the science immediately.

He said lobster catches in some areas of the North Shore were down 30 to 40 per cent this year, in an area where they are usually very steady and stable.

"Could be a one year situation, or more ongoing," he said. "We want to get in there, get some research done, establish some baseline."

'Timely data'

The fisheries director for Oceans North, Katie Schleit, said the marine conservation group wasn't surprised by the findings of the federal report. She and her colleagues have been highlighting the science shortcomings as they attend meetings of various advisory committees.

She agreed climate change makes it even more important to start addressing the lack of improvement around monitoring.

"Timely data is incredibly important in order to inform stock assessments that occur on an annual or biannual basis. And that's what the fisheries minister bases her decisions on, in terms of how much fishermen can catch," Schleit said.

Katie Schleit says Oceans North wasn't surprised by the findings of the federal report, as they have been highlighting the shortcomings at different advisory committees that they participate in. (Submitted by Katie Schleit)

"But we're also living in a day and age where we see climate change, and we might even need to react quicker than an annual or biannual basis. So having real-time data is incredibly important."

Schleit said there also needs to be more use of technology to improve fishery monitoring.

"Internationally, there's been a lot of movements in using electronic systems to in many cases augment what humans can do," she said.

MacPherson says the PEIFA is also talking to the federal department about setting up a task force that could be activated after a big event such as post-tropical storm Fiona, to start the science immediately. (Julien Lecacheur/CBC)

"We haven't seen a lot of uptake of those kinds of systems domestically, despite the fact that they could overcome a lot of the shortcomings."

In an emailed statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for Fisheries and Oceans Canada said the department agrees with all the recommendations in DeMarco's report. It said actions are already underway — or will be introduced in the next five years — to address the shortcomings.

"That said, better is always possible, which is why we continue to improve the management of our fisheries based on the best available scientific evidence and in conjunction with other reliable sources of information," said the statement.