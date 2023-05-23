Endangered whales causing 'mess' for P.E.I. lobster crews forced to move traps

Lobster boat crews on P.E.I.'s North Shore are hoping two endangered right whales swim out of the area before they cause further disruption to their livelihoods.

Due to federal protocols, fishers had until Tuesday at 5 p.m. AT to move their gear out of waters deeper than 10 fathoms — about 18 metres — to protect the whales sighted late last week.

The measure will last for 15 days, unless the whales are still in the area. Then the fishing area would be closed for at least another 15 days. The spring season usually goes until the end of June.

"That's not going to be good," said Tony Clements, who fishes out of Northport. "Hopefully, the whale[s] will move on by then."

Clements said he had to relocate 120 of his traps into shallower water. He said it will make the area more crowded, and with more traps placed closer together, the crustaceans will be "cleaned up" more quickly.

"We're going to lose lobster for sure. I don't know how many, it's hard to say right now, but I know it's going to affect us."

Tony Clements, who fishes lobster out of Northport, says a further closure of the spring fishery would be 'really bad.' (Steve Bruce/CBC)

This is the first time the Department of Fisheries and Oceans has had to close off this part of LFA24 — stretching from Tignish to New London — due to a right whale sighting. There had been confusion over whether one or two whales were spotted on May 18, but DFO confirmed Tuesday that two whales were in the area.

'Hoping for the best'

While Clements said relocating the traps was a "pain," he and other fishers said they understand there was not much they can do with the conservation rule in place.

"We're hoping for the best," said David Henderson, who also moved 120 of his traps out of the closed zone.

"It's kind of hard to believe you can get into such a mess over one whale — and as far as we all know, there's never been a whale tangled up in this gear before."

Marine biologist Melanie Giffin points to a map showing the affected area stretching from Tignish to New London in northwestern Prince Edward Island. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

On Tuesday, Eric Gavin was also trying to remain optimistic.

"Maybe the biggest concern was that maybe we'd have to land our gear. That was the biggest fear of everybody.

"I'm not saying everybody's happy, no. But at least we're still fishing. That's one good thing."

Processors hope catches stay strong

Jerry Gavin, executive director of the P.E.I. Seafood Processors Association, said they are not anticipating a significant drop in business.

"Hopefully the catches will remain fairly strong and we'll have product to process," he said. "There's still a lot of lobster that will be caught in the [18 metres] or less."

Fishing crews based around the Gulf of St. Lawrence have started the process of converting to whale-safe gear that will be mandatory in 2024. It's designed to break free if a whale swims into it, reducing the chance of a potentially fatal gear entanglement. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Melanie Giffin, a marine biologist with the association, said many fishers understand the need to protect the severely endangered whales, which now number fewer than 350, with only 70 of those being breeding females.

Out of 1,260 fishers, about 700 have already fully or partly converted to the whale-safe gear that will be mandatory by 2024.

"It's been going on for a few years now that fishers have been trying to find solutions that work for the whales and for them."

A question of compensation

Clements just hopes the whales don't move into shallower waters, forcing a wider closure.

"I'm just afraid that this could be just the start of this. Like, if they had to close it any closer than they did, it would be really bad then."

Responding to questions from Liberal MLA Robert Henderson in the P.E.I. Legislature Tuesday, provincial Fisheries Minister Cory Deagle said he hopes to speak with his federal counterpart in the next few days to discuss compensation for the fishing crews if necessary.

"We'll have to see how the next 10 days play out, and hopefully we don't come to a situation where this needs to happen," Deagle said.