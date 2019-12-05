New video shows 'real people' that bring P.E.I. seafood to the world

P.E.I.'s Department of Fisheries and Communities has put together a promotional video highlighting Island seafood.

Jamie Fox, minister of the department, said the purpose of the video — called "Not Humble" — is to show the lives of Island fishermen and the risks they take to provide seafood to their families, communities and the rest of the world.

"There are no actors. These are real people around Prince Edward Island. It's special to me," Fox said.

Fox said he thinks the video is "emotional."

"You get connected to these people and it is rewarding working for them," Fox said.

Fox said about 8,000 people work in the Island seafood industry and the export market is worth about $600 million.

"The thing about the fishery is it touches everywhere on the Island," he said.

Now, Fox is hoping to expand that reach. The video promoting P.E.I. seafood is going to be shown across Canada and the world.

"I think it is going to showcase our industry to the world and that is the next phase of this," Fox said.

