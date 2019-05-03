Province offers fishermen mental-health helpline
Free confidential counselling service now available
Island fishermen and their families who are facing difficult daily circumstances have a new option for support.
The Fisher Assistance program is a new, free counselling service available to members of the P.E.I. Fishermen's Association (PEIFA), the Prince Edward Island Aquaculture Alliance and their families.
"It's a confidential counselling service and it covers a wide variety of items that can come up in day-to-day life that can cause stress or some other anxiety in the household," said Ian MacPherson, executive director of the PEIFA.
Services are offered for stress, anxiety, alcohol and drug issues, bereavement, depression, family conflicts and financial difficulties, a release from the province said.
MacPherson said those who decide to call the confidential counselling line will get an Island-based expert to talk to about their specific issue.
It's good to have some professional counselling to help people work through those tough times— Ian MacPherson
"We know that fishing can be very dangerous. Like farming, there is a lot of factors beyond the fishers control."
MacPherson said catches and weather are unpredictable stresses that can affect a fisherman's financial situation.
Hoping word will spread
MacPherson said he hopes fishermen take advantage of the service and spread the word to others in the industry, adding there is additional information on the PEIFA website.
"As we know, it is very easy to get preoccupied if you have issues at home and it's good to have some professional counselling to help people work through those tough times," MacPherson said.
The Department of Fisheries and Communities is funding the program. Officials with the department said just under $10,000 is set aside, but that amount could increase based on demand.
"The health and well-being of those who work in the fishing and aquaculture industries is of prime importance to us," said Jamie Fox, minister of fisheries and communities in a release.
Those seeking assistance can contact the Fishermen's Association or the Aquaculture Alliance or call the Fisher Assistance program number — which is the same number for the Farmers Assistance program, 1-902-626-9787.
