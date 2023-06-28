Extension of mackerel moratorium has P.E.I. fishers frustrated

The Prince Edward Island Fishermen's Association says it's upset over the extension of the mackerel moratorium in Atlantic Canada, particularly because the fishery is still allowed in the U.S.

Federal Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray announced the continued closure of Atlantic mackerel commercial and bait fishing in Atlantic Canada and Quebec for the rest of the 2023 year to "allow the stock to rebuild."

In a news release Friday, the fishermen's association said it was "disappointed and frustrated" by the decision.

P.E.I. fishers "want to see a sustainable mackerel stock, but do not feel this will be achieved by shutting down the Canadian fishery while the U.S. continues to fish," the release states.

Total Allowable Catch is set in the U.S. and is partially determined by subtracting the Canadian allowable catch from the American allowable catch.

The U.S. had assumed Canada would have a limit of 2,300 tons after a recommendation from the P.E.I. fishermen's group.

Now that Canada's limit is zero, the 2,300 tons aren't subtracted, meaning those fish, largely used for bait, will still be removed from U.S. waters.

The moratorium has been in place since March 2022. The P.E.I. fishermen's association has previously called for an end to it because it said it's had a negative impact on business.

The U.S. decided that it wouldn't close the fishery, although it recognized that the stock has been overfished.