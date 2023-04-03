PEIFA wants court to review DFO decision on bluefin tuna quota

The P.E.I. Fishermen's Association has launched a court challenge after the federal fisheries minister turned down a request to review the Atlantic bluefin tuna quota Island fishermen get.

In court documents, the PEIFA says Island fishermen account for almost half of the Canadians licensed to fish bluefin, but P.E.I. fishermen only get 30 per cent of the Canadian quota.

The PEIFA is arguing the quota is incorrectly going to two other fisheries in Nova Scotia.

In a rejection letter dated Feb. 24, 2023, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard Joyce Murray said quota-sharing plans — in place since 2007 and reviewed in 2016 — are designed to foster conservation and help harvesters with business planning, and further changes are not supported.

In its court filing dated March 24,, the PEIFA listed several reasons the decision "constitutes an error in law."

It said the minister "relied on considerations that were irrelevant, incorrect, or extraneous," the minister's decision was not responsive to the concerns raised by the association and that the decision was "arbitrary and did not contain a cogent chain of reasoning."

The association also pointed out the federal fisheries department had previously committed to doing periodic reviews of quotas "with a view to reallocation if necessary."

2 letters sent to ministry

In its court submission, the PEIFA referenced two letters sent to the ministry on Oct. 4, 2022 and Dec. 1, 2022, to outline its reasons for wanting a review and adjustment of the bluefin tuna allocation for Island fishermen.

The association said that additional bluefin tuna quotas have been handed to other fishery sectors, namely the Nova Scotia swordfish longline fleet and the mackerel trap fishery in St. Margaret's Bay, N.S.

"This has been done in a manner inconsistent with conservation of the resource."