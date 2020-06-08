Fisherman's Wharf Lobster Suppers to remain closed for the season

Fisherman's Wharf Lobster Suppers in North Rustico, P.E.I., has made the "very hard" decision to remain closed for the season.

Fisherman's Wharf has been a summer mainstay on P.E.I. for 40 years. But Amy MacPherson, who has owned the business with her husband for the past four years, said the uncertainty around COVID-19 made it too risky to reopen.

"It hurts our hearts and it doesn't feel good, but we just know that it's the right thing for the business to be able to survive," she said.

MacPherson said they would normally get 600 to 900 customers a day during the tourist season. But with the borders closed to non-essential traffic, and cruise ships and bus tours cancelled, it would be difficult to make up that lost business.

She also said businesses may be forced to shut down if there is an outbreak of COVID-19.

Uncertainty 'played with our hearts'

"The uncertainty of, you know, if we open and we don't get enough people in the seats, if we open and they shut us down for a reason, all those things, you know, played with our hearts and our emotions for the last few weeks," she said.

"It's been very hard on our family to make the decision."

The Fisherman's Wharf building, about 16,000 square feet, is expensive to maintain, she said.

"It's a very expensive endeavour to take on when you are not sure what the season will look like moving forward."

MacPherson said she sought a lot of advice before making the decision, but believes it is in the best interests of longevity and providing employment for the 110 employees for years to come.

"We hope people understand."

New Glasgow Lobster Suppers has said it will open for its 62nd year on June 24.

