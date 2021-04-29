Fisherman's Wharf Lobster Suppers to open for the first time in 2 years

For the first time in two years, Fisherman's Wharf Lobster Suppers will be opening its doors to customers in North Rustico next month.

In a typical season it would open on Mother's Day, but this year the operation is opening Saturday, May 8, and Sunday, May 9, for a "grand opening" weekend.

"It's our time to open and that's what we want to do," said co-owner Forbes MacPherson.

"We want to do it safely and we want to give people the opportunity, or the option, to come back to Fisherman's Wharf again."

COVID-19 kept the business closed last year, so this will be the first time since 2019 that they're opening up and employing people for the season.

The decision to stay closed last year "hurts our hearts," co-owner Amy MacPherson said at that time.

But like so many Island food operations during COVID-19, things will be different this year.

'Different feeling'

The number of people they employ in a normal year, which is around 110 or 120, will be different, Forbes MacPherson said. How different is too early to tell — that could change with increased traffic from local eaters, or if the Atlantic bubble were to open.

MacPherson said they've been given "strong indication" that they will be approved to have three cohorts of 50 people allowed in the building. They're hoping that will expand at some point to allow one more cohort so that 200 people can be present at the same time.

Right now, the government's Food Premises Guide says, "Food premises may have a maximum of three cohorts of 50 patrons seated indoors."

For now, that sounds just fine for Fisherman's Wharf.

"We're really excited, probably just as anxious as any other year this time of year, maybe even a little bit more perhaps," MacPherson said.

"But it's a different feeling this year because we're just committed to opening."

