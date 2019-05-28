Search continues for missing P.E.I. fisherman

It has been a week since an Island fisherman went missing and RCMP say they will keep the investigation open until there is a conclusion.

Jordan Hicken went overboard while fishing out of Naufrage Harbour early in the morning last Tuesday. RCMP, coast guard and community volunteers have been searching ever since.

"It means a lot to the family and community that everyone puts an effort in and does what we can to get this figured out," said RCMP Staff Sgt. Howard Fitzpatrick.

Tuesday, two RCMP drone operators will be "surveying as much shoreline as possible" and the water around the Naufrage area, he said.

"The best time to fly will be around noon, when the sun is high in the sky to get a better view."

'A huge asset'

Fitzpatrick said the plan is to continue with drones over the next couple of days.

"The St. Peters Fire Department has been a huge asset in this search, they have been covering quite a bit of shoreline."

Several fire departments in the area have been out almost every day searching for Hicken, Fitzpatrick said.

Jordan Hicken went overboard while fishing out of Naufrage Harbour early last Tuesday morning. ( Jordan Steven Lee Hicken/Facebook)

"Eastern Kings is planning on doing some training [Tuesday] evening and they are going to incorporate some of the search effort into their training."

Fitzpatrick said fishermen continue to search the water in the area for any sign of Hicken and the community effort has been huge.

He said he has made RCMP counterparts in Cape Breton aware of the search effort and to be on the lookout.

The initial search involved 60 boats in the area as well as the P.E.I. Ground Search and Rescue team and RCMP divers.

Efforts continued in the search over the weekend with drones searching shorelines Saturday and ground search and rescue returning Sunday along with Parks Canada staff, area fire departments, fishermen and community volunteers.

On Sunday RCMP said there were 76 kilometres of shoreline covered from Savage Harbour to East Point with 67 kilometres covered on foot, as well as more searching by drone. Monday's search was done mostly by RCMP drone.

More P.E.I. news