Continuing search for P.E.I. fisherman to be done by drone

The search for a missing Island fisherman will be mainly done by drone from here on out, but there won't be much activity today, RCMP said.

Jordan Hicken went overboard while fishing out of Naufrage Harbour early last Tuesday morning. RCMP, coast guard and community volunteers have been searching ever since.

The RCMP say they plan to continue to monitor the situation but won't have a big presence in Naufrage on Monday said Staff Sgt. Howard Fitzpatrick.

"We're scheduling to bring our drones out every few days this week. Just to cover those areas of shoreline again," he said.

A lot of people fish in this part of P.E.I. and there is a lot of boat traffic around Naufrage Harbour, and Fitzpatrick said if anything new comes in or possible sightings RCMP "will look at it."

"But we aren't going to have a significant presence on the ground today."

Ftizpatrick said RCMP have been speaking with Hicken's family.

Visibility should be improved Tuesday

He said there are a few more ideas to try in the search, adding the weather is supposed to be nice on Tuesday and visibility should be better for drones.

Hicken is an experienced fisherman. ( Jordan Steven Lee Hicken/Facebook)

Efforts continued in the search over the weekend — drones searched shorelines Saturday and Ground Search and Rescue returned Sunday along with Parks Canada, area fire departments, fishermen and community volunteers.

Two RCMP drone operators went out Saturday to survey the same area they have been scanning over for the past few days, from Naufrage Harbour to the Greenwich area.

On Sunday RCMP said there were 76 kilometres of shoreline covered from Savage Harbour to East Point with 67 kilometres covered on foot, as well as more searching by drone.

