Why this retired P.E.I. fisherman can't stop picking up bottles and cans

After his wife's death, Bobby Henderson of Northport, P.E.I. turned his walking habit into free breakfasts for schoolchildren in Kamanga, Zambia.

1 hour ago
Retired fisherman Bobby Henderson is helping a faraway Habitat for Humanity project by picking up bottles and cans from ditches and roadsides near his western P.E.I. community of Northport.

He's collected over 8,000 since March, not counting the ones other people bring him to redeem for cash through Prince Edward Island's Beverage Container Program, designed to discourage littering.

CBC video producer Danny Arsenault caught up with him this week to find out what drives him. Click on the above link to find out more.

