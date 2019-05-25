Search for missing fisherman mostly done by drone Saturday, RCMP say
Man went overboard Tuesday in Naufrage Harbour area
The official search for a P.E.I. fisherman who went overboard off the North Shore will be mostly done by RCMP drone Saturday.
Jordan Hicken was lost while fishing out of Naufrage Harbour early Tuesday morning. The rescue effort was called off Tuesday evening and RCMP took it over as a missing persons case.
Two RCMP drone operators are going out at separate times to survey the same area they have been scanning over for the past few days, spanning from Naufrage Harbour to the Greenwich area, said RCMP Staff Sgt. Howard Fitzpatrick.
"On a sunny day like today the visibility in the water is actually quite good for those [drones] and they are able to look straight down from above.
Fitzpatrick said if the drones locate anything they can move closer. If anything is found a boat and dive team will be sent out.
Better weather for searching
Rough waters hampered the search Wednesday and into Thursday morning, but RCMP were able to get a dive team out in the afternoon and evening.
"The weather today is definitely working in our favour. And we're hoping for the best every time we go out or everything that we try. We're hoping today will be the successful day."
The RCMP dive team was in the water and searching into Friday evening as well, Fitzpatrick said.
"They spent the day searching but unfortunately they weren't able to find anything."
Some of what is believed to be Hicken's clothing was found in the water Tuesday afternoon.
P.E.I. Ground Search and Rescue took the day off Friday and Saturday but plan to return Sunday.
