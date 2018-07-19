P.E.I. Fishermen's Association hoping latest area closure won't affect fall lobster fishery

The P.E.I. Fishermen's Association says the latest closure to protect right whales could affect some fishermen in the fall lobster fishery if the area is still closed by setting day in August.

The closure — announced this week — takes effect on Friday at 10 a.m. and includes a small nook off the northwest tip of the Island.

This marks at least 20 closures so far this year related to the North Atlantic right whale.

Melanie Giffin, a marine biologist and program planner with the association, said she's unsure how many fishermen could be affected if the closure remains come setting day but she's optimistic the closure will be lifted by then.

"We're taking it one day at a time and seeing what is actually affecting us," she said.

"Because at this point, with the fishery not open yet, there is that possibility that the whales will be out of the area and that the little section will be open again before the season starts."

Giffin said at least two right whales have been spotted in the area off the Acadian Peninsula in New Brunswick.

​She says if a whale is spotted again during the next few days, the closure could be extended. If that's the case, the association will put out a notification to members.

