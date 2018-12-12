Farm fined $15K in connection with P.E.I. fish kill

A P.E.I. farming operation has been fined $15,000 for its role in a fish kill four years ago.

Brookfield Gardens was found guilty of violating the Fisheries Act following an investigation of a fish kill in North River in August 2014.

More than 1,000 fish were found dead in the river.

Provincial Court Judge John Douglas found in September that the company failed to exercise due diligence, and therefore violated the Fisheries Act provision that "no person shall deposit or permit the deposit of a deleterious substance of any type in waters frequented by fish."

Investigators at the time found pesticides had washed into the water from a carrot crop planted by Brookfield Gardens.

