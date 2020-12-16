Watch as P.E.I. delivers its first COVID-19 vaccinations

P.E.I. will administer its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. AT.

The historic event will be livestreamed here and on the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.

Three people will receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to kick off the immunization campaign — a resident care worker, a physician and a nurse, all of whom work in a private long-term care setting in Charlottetown.

They will receive the first of 1,950 initial doses in the first stage of P.E.I.'s vaccination rollout.

Each person vaccinated will have to have a second dose 21 days later to make the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine fully effective.

Health Canada has said research suggests this vaccine is 95% effective in preventing COVID-19 beginning one week after the second dose.

An online poll conducted by Narrative Research and released Wednesday suggests Islanders are increasingly open to getting the vaccine.

The survey found 84 per cent of P.E.I. respondents were either "definitely" or "probably" planning to be vaccinated once COVID-19 immunization is widely available to the general public, compared to just 71 per cent answering the same way when the question was asked in September.

That will not be for some time; health care workers and vulnerable populations such as seniors will have priority at first.

More to come.