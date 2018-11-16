First 2 cases of lab-confirmed influenza reported on P.E.I.

The first two lab-confirmed cases of influenza have been reported on P.E.I.

Officials with public health said mid-November is normally when cases start to get reported.

The two most recent cases have been identified as Type A influenza with a strain of H1N1, which resembles what's contained in the influenza vaccine.

More flu shots

But nothing is 100 per cent effective in preventing the flu, said P.E.I.'s chief health officer Dr. Heather Morrison.

The flu shot is the best way for people to minimize their risk, she said.

Morrison said so far, the numbers of Islanders rolling up their sleeves for the flu shot have risen this year.

Reports spike in December

Nearly 34,000 vaccines have been administered so far this year.

"We have distributed approximately 53,000 doses of influenza vaccine, which is up from this time last year," Morrison said.

Some providers of the vaccine don't report on the day it has been administered, Morrison said, so the number of doses already administered may be greater than reported.

Reports for influenza typically peak near the end of December, heading into January.

Morrison advises getting the flu shot sooner rather than later.

With files from Jessica Doria-Brown